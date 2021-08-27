Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A wreck on East Union Street in downtown Morganton has blocked the street from Linville to Chestnut Street.
- Updated
Officers estimated her speed at the time of impact to be around 65-70 mph.
A search warrant was served at the home a little more than a year ago where investigators seized meth, drug paraphernalia and a sawed-off shotgun.
- Updated
The Burke County Health Department has identified two Burke County Schools involved in a cluster of COVID-19 cases.
- Updated
Friday's food vendors and TGIF concert will be held, but the rest of the events for the Morganton Festival Weekends have been cancelled.
- Updated
The Burke County Board of Education received an upset bid on its former Morganton Junior High School property.
- Updated
County updates on COVID-19 typically come in twice a week on Mondays and Fridays, but a spike in cases saw another update go out Tuesday.
- Updated
Dr. Hussein retired in June, but this month his medical license was indefinitely suspended by the North Carolina Medical Board.
You have to see this beautiful one story with a basement in Hickory that has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and sits on a level .57 acre lot. This h…
- Updated
Another 174 new cases of COVID-19 in Burke County were added over the weekend and the overwhelming majority of people hospitalized and serious…