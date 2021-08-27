 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

As for you, the anointing you received from him remains in you, and you do not need anyone to teach you. But as his anointing teaches you about all things and as that anointing is real, not counterfeit — just as it has taught you, remain in him.

—1 John 2:27

