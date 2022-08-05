Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

The unfolding of your words gives light; it gives understanding to the simple.
—Psalm 119:130
Burke County is now considered a high transmission area for COVID-19.
A man died after a crash north of Morganton early Sunday evening.
Police say a man’s attempt to drive away from them resulted in a few felony charges lodged against him early Thursday morning.
A woman has died after a mid-July crash in Morganton.
A lengthy investigation culminated Wednesday in drug trafficking charges against two Morganton residents.
LENOIR — A Morganton woman was arrested Wednesday on a charge of heroin trafficking in Caldwell County.
VALDESE — Drew McGuire’s promotion to head boys basketball coach leads a swath of Draughn High School coaching changes announced by Burke Coun…
A Morganton man may have realized there were a few holes in his plan to steal from a local doughnut shop when he ended up in handcuffs Tuesday.
After 22 years of sitting on the bench in North Carolina’s 25th Judicial District, Burford A. Cherry is hanging up his robe.
A Morganton nonprofit is one step closer to opening its doors to local residents living with Schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder and other severe…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.