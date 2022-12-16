 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Mary said, "My soul glorifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior.... The Mighty One has done great things for me — holy is his name."

—Luke 1:46

