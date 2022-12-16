Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Mary said, "My soul glorifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior.... The Mighty One has done great things for me — holy is his name."
—Luke 1:46
A Burke County EMS employee has been suspended without pay after he was charged with driving while impaired last weekend.
The man was serving a 30-year sentence for incest in the state of Georgia when authorities said he oversaw the distribution of more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine into western North Carolina.
Not much emotion could be seen or heard from Justyn Dean Sparks through the television at the Burke County Courthouse on Friday.
Carroll Franklin Eckard, an 85-year-old Vietnam veteran who lost his wife in 2012, who lived in Nebo taking care of his dogs Doc and Stephanie even as his health declined, was murdered in his home in 2020.
VALDESE — A week after a dream season ended, seven Draughn football players continued a Friday night habit of sports competition to help power…
CONNELLY SPRINGS – A man was seriously burned in a fire early Saturday morning after trying to rescue one of his dogs from a house fire.
Mark Duncan has resigned as Patton High School’s head football coach, Burke County Public Schools announced Friday afternoon.
Age My Way NC, a North Carolina collaboration to identify and prioritize changes needed to support older adults, will be hosting a public list…
There is hardly a nursing job at UNC Health Blue Ridge Morganton campus (formerly Grace Hospital) Nell Morris hasn’t done at some point in her life.
If there is one thing Austin Holmes and Heather DeSantis-Holmes knew they had in common from the beginning, it was that they are both planners.
