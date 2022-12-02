Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

In the past God spoke to our forefathers through the prophets at many times and in various ways, but in these last days he has spoken to us by his Son, whom he appointed heir of all things, and through whom he made the universe.
—Hebrews 1:1-2
Police are investigating the death of an infant Tuesday at a motel in Morganton.
VALDESE — Stepping up to a butcher and asking for a particular cut of meat is something that’s been missing in Valdese for more than a decade.
A man who a Walmart employee said threatened to blow the store up the day before Thanksgiving ended up with a felony charge.
Police say a man stole an ambulance from a local hospital a little more than a week before his sister stole a woman’s car that was cranked in …
In a career that has spanned nearly five decades, Mabel Lowman has seen a little bit of everything.
ANDREWS — In the postgame celebration, Draughn quarterback Eli Tillery got congratulations that his team already has made history — but there’…
It wasn't until the woman got home at the end of the day that she was met by police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.
MOUNT AIRY — One way or another, Burke County will be well-represented in the NCHSAA 1A football state championship game on Dec. 10 in Raleigh.
An 18-year-old landed a felony charge after a domestic dispute Wednesday night.
A retired Burke County educator, principal and current school board member has been selected to serve on a high-profile state board.
