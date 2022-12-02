 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

In the past God spoke to our forefathers through the prophets at many times and in various ways, but in these last days he has spoken to us by his Son, whom he appointed heir of all things, and through whom he made the universe.

—Hebrews 1:1-2

