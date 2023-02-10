Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 Feb 10, 2023 Feb 10, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The tongue that brings healing is a tree of life, but a deceitful tongue crushes the spirit.—Proverbs 15:4 0 Comments Tags The Bible Religion Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Irish pub coming to Morganton this year It looks as if Morganton will get a new place to chow down on some food and enjoy a pint or two by the end of the year. Man gets felony peeping charge The incident did not occur in a public place. Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2018 shooting death A man originally charged with murder in a 2018 shooting took a plea deal this week in Burke County Superior Court. Registered sex offender faces another child sex charge A man already on the state’s sex offender registry has been charged with another child sex crime. Burke man sentenced to federal prison on drug trafficking A Connelly Springs man will spend 10 years in prison after being convicted in federal court on Wednesday.