 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022
0 Comments

Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

  • 0

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs.

—1 Corinthians 13:4-5

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert