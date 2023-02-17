Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 Feb 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Humble yourselves, therefore, under God's mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.—1 Peter 5:6-7 0 Comments Tags The Bible Religion Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead from gunshot wounds in Morganton A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds late Friday night. Two charged in shooting death of pregnant woman Two people have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a pregnant woman late last week. Tuesday Morning closing 17 stores in N.C. including Winston-Salem, Boone and Greensboro locations The struggling retailer filed for federal Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Court protection Wednesday. Neighbors say slain woman was pregnant Investigators have been working around the clock to find suspects in the Friday night killing of a Morganton woman — a woman who multiple sour… Board rejects both calendar options, goes with shorter school year The Burke County Board of Education found a way to get most of what it wanted out of a school calendar without breaking state law on Monday.