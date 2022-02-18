 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither present nor the future, nor powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is ours in Christ Jesus our Lord.

—Romans 8:38-39

