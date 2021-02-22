 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds. Let us not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another — and all the more as you see the Day approaching.

—Hebrews 10:24-25

