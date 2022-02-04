 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

I love you, O Lord, my strength. The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge. He is my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold.

—Psalm 18:1-2

