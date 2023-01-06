Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen. For what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.
—2 Corinthians 4:18
A man is dead after a Wednesday evening crash on U.S. 70 between Drexel and Morganton.
A Wednesday night crash marked the first fatality of the new year, but the second one in less than two weeks.
A Morganton woman has been charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor.
DREXEL -- Both lanes of US 70 near Drexel are closed after a serious wreck Wednesday evening.
New Dimensions School recently announced that Lisa Ervin has been named interim school director.
Capt. Brad Browning talked The News Herald through his 30 years of service with EMS during a ride along in late November.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Shyanne Plemmons and Joshua Martinat of Morganton welcomed Burke County's New Year's baby early Sunday afternoon. Lucy Martinat, born Jan. 1 a…
RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — Pamela Hensley is normally a very sound sleeper, but she said she is thankful something woke her up unexpectedly on Wedne…
Troopers said a woman who couldn’t keep her hand out of their candy jar landed four felony charges last month.
