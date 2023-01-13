Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

Be devoted to one another in brotherly love. Honor one another above yourselves.
—Romans 12:10
The city of Morganton has informed a downtown restaurant owner he will not be offered a renewal on his lease.
A traffic stop in Morganton for an expired tag led to a man’s arrest on drug-trafficking charges last week.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — Rutherford College has a new town manager, but she is a familiar face to many in the area.
Here's when, what and how to watch.
Two women died in a vehicle collision on N.C. Highway 88 in Ashe County on Thursday.
A presentation from a health department employee to county commissioners on the latest county health assessment led to one of its new board me…
The corner of East Concord and South Green streets has been without its usual crowd recently, but a pair of items on the Morganton City Counci…
The Draughn football team’s run through the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference and the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs and all the way to the 1A West…
Burke County is now at medium spread of COVID-19, and the number of patients in the local hospital with the virus is back up.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.