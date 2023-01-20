Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love.
—1 John 4:18
A career that started in his grandpa’s driveway has landed a Morganton man on the cast of a HISTORY Channel show premiering this week.
A restauranteur is hoping to garner support from diners as the city of Morganton moves forward with legal proceedings to have him vacate the c…
“I said, ‘damn, he’s on fire,’” a witness told The News Herald.
VALDESE — A man was injured in a fire at his home in Valdese on Tuesday.
Burke County animal enforcement officers say some animals seized Wednesday were found to be staying alive by eating mud and dirt.
A local family is mourning the loss of a young woman who was killed in a bicycle crash near her Charlotte home Thursday evening, Jan. 5.
I couldn’t believe what I was reading in Sunday’s News Herald (Commissioner Questions equity training, 01/08/2023) was serious; so I checked t…
A man has been charged after police say they found multiple drugs during a traffic stop earlier this month.
Appalachian State University is accepting applications for its new Hickory campus, which is scheduled to open in the fall.
It’s a good thing Burke County elected new County Commissioner Phil Smith to oversee our County Health Department’s planning process. He calle…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.