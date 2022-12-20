Now when the days of Mary's purification according to the law of Moses were completed, they brought Jesus to Jerusalem to present him to the Lord. - Luke 2:22
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The man was serving a 30-year sentence for incest in the state of Georgia when authorities said he oversaw the distribution of more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine into western North Carolina.
Carroll Franklin Eckard, an 85-year-old Vietnam veteran who lost his wife in 2012, who lived in Nebo taking care of his dogs Doc and Stephanie even as his health declined, was murdered in his home in 2020.
If there is one thing Austin Holmes and Heather DeSantis-Holmes knew they had in common from the beginning, it was that they are both planners.
He was billed as a hot mess who smells, is a terrible car rider and entirely too food motivated.
RALEIGH — A Burke County man has graduated from the Rural Economic Development Institute, the N.C. Rural Center’s flagship leadership developm…
The Burke County Board of Education voted Monday night to reject all bids on the former Chesterfield Elementary School property and direct Sup…
Jim Warlick, a native of the Chesterfield community of Morganton, has been awarded North Carolina's highest civilian honor:
ICARD — A 23-point deficit midway through the second quarter might have looked pretty bleak to everyone else in the gym, but the East Burke gi…
Retiring Burke County Manager Bryan Steen was added to the list of recipients of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award during his retirement c…
There is hardly a nursing job at UNC Health Blue Ridge Morganton campus (formerly Grace Hospital) Nell Morris hasn’t done at some point in her life.