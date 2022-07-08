 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, July 12, 2022

I will bow down toward your holy temple and will praise your name for your love and your faithfulness, for you have exalted above all things your name and your word.

—Psalm 138:2

