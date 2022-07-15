Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Get rid of all moral filth and the evil that is so prevalent and humbly accept the word planted in you, which can save you.
—James 1:21
Investigators expect to be at the scene on Curley's Fish Camp Road in Hildebran into Wednesday morning.
Work to replace a bridge over Interstate 40 in Burke County will start soon.
Officers say a Morganton man learned the hard way not to drink and drive after his car jumped a curb and ended up pointed to the sky, wedged b…
VALDESE — A long-time councilman announced at the end of the Valdese Town Council meeting Monday night that he was stepping down from the board.
It was about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when Dan Brand’s drone met an unfortunate end.
HILDEBRAN — On the one-year anniversary of a Catawba County man’s disappearance, a property in eastern Burke County may have brought investiga…
VALDESE — It’s an exciting time to be a hiker in Burke County, especially if you’re in the Valdese area.
A man has been indicted for a November incident where an investigator said officers found more than 30 grams of methamphetamine strapped to hi…
A Morganton man shot his latest feature-length film in various locations across Burke County during the month of June.
CONNELLY SPRINGS – A Burke County private Christian school is busy making preparations for its first day in its new building at the start of t…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.