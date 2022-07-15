 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, July 19, 2022

  • 0

Get rid of all moral filth and the evil that is so prevalent and humbly accept the word planted in you, which can save you.

—James 1:21

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert