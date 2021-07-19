Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Although the restaurant appears set to stay long-term, the LongHorn Steakhouse building is for sale.
Firefighters could see smoke and flames licking the air from hundreds of yards away when they responded Friday evening to a house fire east of…
An Alexander County couple wanted in connection with the January shooting death of a furniture plant employee were arrested in Arizona on Tuesday, U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said.
Take a look at the highest bonds issued in Burke County from May 23-29.
Things got a little "Kountry" during a brief chase early Monday evening south of Morganton.
A Morganton man landed a felony child sex charge earlier this month.
Taylorsville man charged in shooting outside Caldwell County Courthouse; victim suffers life-threatening injuries
A Taylorsville man is charged in a shooting outside the Caldwell County Courthouse in Lenoir on Monday that left one man with serious injuries.
The fire looked to have started in the kitchen.
Lee was arrested riding a bicycle down Sundown Road about an hour and a half after the murders.