 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, July 20, 2021
0 comments

Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, July 20, 2021

  • 0

My prayer is not for them alone. I pray also for those who will believe in me through their message, that all of them may be one, Father, just as you are in me and I am in you. May they also be in us so that the world may believe that you have sent me.

—John 17:20-21

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert