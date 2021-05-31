 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.

—Isaiah 40:30-31

