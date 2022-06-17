 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Sing to God, sing praise to his name, extol him who rides on the clouds — his name is the Lord — and rejoice before him. A father to the fatherless, a defender of widows, is God in his holy dwelling.

—Psalm 68:4-5

