 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, June 28, 2022

  • 0

Thus says the Lord: "If you will walk in my ways and keep my command, then you shall also judge my house and likewise have charge of my courts. I will give you places to walk among these who stand here." - Zechariah 3:7

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert