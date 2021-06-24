 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Therefore be patient, brethren, until the coming of the Lord. See how the farmer waits for the precious fruit of the earth, waiting patiently for it until it receives the early and latter rain. You also be patient. Establish your hearts, for the coming of the Lord is at hand. - James 5:7-8

