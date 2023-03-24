Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Mar 24, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save May those who hope in you not be disgraced because of me, O Lord, the LORD Almighty; may those who seek you not be put to shame because of me, O God of Israel.—Psalm 69:6 0 Comments Tags The Bible Christianity Judaism Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Trooper: School bus driver fell asleep behind the wheel CONNELLY SPRINGS – A school bus driver was cited after troopers said she fell asleep behind the wheel of the bus before it crashed into a tree… Man gets charges after refusing to leave scene of fire A man ended up with charges Tuesday morning after he refused to leave the scene of a fire. Former mill in Valdese will become apartments VALDESE — An old mill is getting a new life as workforce apartments that should be ready before the end of next year. Deputies seize moonshine still, gun from man VALDESE — Deputies ended up seizing weapons, ammunition and a moonshine still from a man who asked them to check his house because he thought … City code enforcement looks to prevent homelessness after costly cleanups Cleaning up homelessness recently has become one of the main tasks facing the city of Morganton’s code enforcement officer.