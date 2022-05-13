Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Let every soul be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are appointed by God. - Romans 13:1
A new funeral home is opening at a familiar site in Morganton soon.
GLEN ALPINE – A man has been charged after police and court documents said he went into a church’s prayer room, defecated and used pages torn …
Four months in jail, two years in rehab and up to five years on probation is on the menu for a Morganton woman who has racked up at least 30 mugshots in less than 30 years.
Update: The Blakes are safe and have been found, said MDPS Capt. Jason Whisnant.
Content by COMMA. In Morganton, North Carolina, residents and visitors can experience awe-inspiring performances right in their backyard.
A traffic stop in McDowell led to a drug charge against a Morganton man, authorities said on Monday.
A person had to be airlifted after a crash Monday evening in Morganton.
UPDATE: Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run.
Deputies are searching for a man after a break-in at a church early Tuesday morning.
A woman's voice — which authorities say is Vicky White's — is heard saying things including, "wait, stop ... airbags going to go off and kill us."
