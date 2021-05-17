 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, May 18, 2021
0 comments

Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, May 18, 2021

  • 0

The way of the LORD is a refuge for the righteous, but it is the ruin of those who do evil.

—Proverbs 10:29

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert