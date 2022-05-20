 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, May 24, 2022

May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you a spirit of unity among yourselves as you follow Christ Jesus, so that with one heart and mouth you may glorify the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.

—Romans 15:5-6

