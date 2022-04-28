 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, May 3, 2022

He stood and measured the earth. He looked and startled the nations, and the everlasting mountains were scattered, the perpetual hill bowed. His ways are everlasting. - Habakkuk 3:6

