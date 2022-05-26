 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, May 31, 2022

"Go up into the mountains and bring wood and build the temple, that I may take pleasure in it and be glorified," says the Lord. - Haggai 1:8

