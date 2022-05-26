Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, May 31, 2022

"Go up into the mountains and bring wood and build the temple, that I may take pleasure in it and be glorified," says the Lord. - Haggai 1:8
Police are looking to find a man after an armed robbery Monday afternoon at a gas station in Morganton.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
A father and daughter have lost everything after fire engulfed their home and two cars early Sunday morning in eastern Burke County.
Content by COMMA. In Morganton, North Carolina, residents and visitors can experience awe-inspiring performances right in their backyard.
Last week, The Industrial Commons (TIC) was awarded a $500,000 grant to assist with the cleanup of 211 E. Fleming St., former site of the Drex…
After two years of cancellations, the Historic Morganton Festival is hoping the third time’s the charm as it looks to return to downtown Morga…
An alleged theft at a store in Hudson resulted in a chase that ended in Connelly Springs on Friday night.
Burke County’s property tax rate will likely stay the same but residents in two districts will see an increase in their fire tax rate.
A Granite Falls man was found dead in Lake Hickory after being thrown from a boat in the early morning hours Saturday.
All those killed at a Texas elementary school were in the same fourth-grade classroom, an official says. Follow live coverage here.
