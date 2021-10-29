Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
The body found in Catawba River on Friday, Oct. 22 has been identified as a death investigation continues.
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 5-11.
Authorities said the body appeared to have been there for about two weeks.
Marion police arrested two men Thursday for larceny of automobile batteries from Walmart.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man.
Law officers say a Hickory couple was kidnapped and assaulted in Hudson on Tuesday. Eight people have been charged in the attack.
Fifty-six year old Howell Thomas Buchanan Jr. had been missing since at least Aug. 12, but it wasn't until Monday that his body was found 12-14 feet deep in a well off Old N.C. 18. Authorities said he had been strangled and beaten before his body was dumped in the well.
The Burke County Government will be livestreaming the memorial service for Lt. William "Mac" McMurtray at 3 p.m. today. McMurtray, who worked for the Burke County Sheriff's Office, died earlier this month from COVID-19.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
RHODHISS — A Rhodhiss man was given three charges following a shooting during which he wounded his neighbor, fired at police and nearby houses…