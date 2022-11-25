Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

Whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.
—Colossians 3:17
A local man has opened a new bakery and sandwich shop in Morganton after a traffic accident more than three years ago wiped out his dream of o…
Early reports by The Charlotte Observer said a WBTV staff member confirmed that it was their helicopter, Sky 3, that crashed.
Luggage, candy, clothes, makeup, shoes, perfume and even a kitchen sink were seized last week after investigators believe two women went on a …
Burke Recovery has welcomed a new executive director:
A Marion man was killed after he was stabbed and run over in the Walmart parking lot and a suspect in this incident is still at large.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man has been charged in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins earlier this month.
For most restaurants in Burke County, Thanksgiving will be a day for employees to take time off from work to spend with family and friends. Se…
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has made multiple arrests in the last several days, including in reference to drug possession, weapons viola…
THOMASVILLE — In football, one play can change everything. But sometimes, everything changes twice in one play.
HILDEBRAN — Curley’s Fish Camp Road is a shortcut after motorists get off at Interstate 40 Exit 118 and want to get to U.S. 70 in Hildebran.
