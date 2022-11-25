 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

Whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.

—Colossians 3:17

