Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

If we have been united with him like this in his death, we will certainly also be united with him in his resurrection. For we know that our old self was crucified with him so that the body of sin might be done away with, that we should no longer be slaves to sin...

—Romans 6:5-6

