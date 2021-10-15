 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

The face of the LORD is against those who do evil, to cut off the memory of them from the earth.

—Psalm 34:16

