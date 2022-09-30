 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

This is my prayer: that your love may abound more and more in knowledge and depth of insight, so that you may be able to discern what is best and may be pure and blameless until the day of Christ.

—Philippians 1:9-10

