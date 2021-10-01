 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

I will extol the LORD at all times; his praise will always be on my lips.

—Psalm 34:1

