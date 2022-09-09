 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

Teach the older men to be temperate, worthy of respect, self-controlled, and sound in faith, in love, and in endurance.

—Titus 2:2

