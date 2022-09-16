Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

Who is wise and understanding among you? Let him show it by his good life, by deeds done in the humility that comes from wisdom.
—James 3:13
A man ended up with several charges after police said he tried to steal a cart full of merchandise, then jumped in a woman’s car and waved a k…
Two people found dead in Hildebran last week were identified Tuesday as a man and woman from Ohio.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A person was found dead after a mobile home fire Monday morning.
An old school is receiving a new life in Rutherford College:
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A person is stable after being stabbed Tuesday morning.
HILDEBRAN — Two people were found dead off an Interstate 40 on ramp Tuesday afternoon.
One man is dead in an officer-involved shooting in Hudson on Friday morning.
A downtown Morganton florist shut its doors Wednesday, Aug. 31 after nearly 42 years in business.
Sophia Poteat of Morganton is only 18 years old, but she is already about to embark on a challenge and adventure of a lifetime.
A Lenoir woman is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after her dog was found injured on the side of the road.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.