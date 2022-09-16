 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

Who is wise and understanding among you? Let him show it by his good life, by deeds done in the humility that comes from wisdom.

—James 3:13

