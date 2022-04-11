 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, April 13, 2022

He himself bore our sins in his body on the tree, so that we might die to sins and live for righteousness; by his wounds you have been healed.

—1 Peter 2:24

