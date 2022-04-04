 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, April 6, 2022

  • 0

In Christ we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God's grace.

—Ephesians 1:7

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert