Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

For the Lord takes delight in his people; he crowns the humble with salvation.
—Psalm 149:4
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Morganton man who advertises himself for home improvement work was arrested Friday, Aug. 5, after police say he scammed a World War II vet.
A woman has died after a mid-July crash in Morganton.
A man died after a crash north of Morganton early Sunday evening.
LENOIR — A Morganton woman was arrested Wednesday on a charge of heroin trafficking in Caldwell County.
Burke County Animal Services has taken in more than 50 animals in the last five days and will need to change operations to complete stray hold…
RHODHISS — A Morganton man was arrested in Rhodhiss and charged with drug trafficking on Thursday.
VALDESE — Drew McGuire’s promotion to head boys basketball coach leads a swath of Draughn High School coaching changes announced by Burke Coun…
Most days, 911 telecommunicators deal with traumatic and life and death calls.
A Morganton man may have realized there were a few holes in his plan to steal from a local doughnut shop when he ended up in handcuffs Tuesday.
A Morganton nonprofit is one step closer to opening its doors to local residents living with Schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder and other severe…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.