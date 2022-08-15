 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

If we live, we live to the Lord: and if we die, we die to the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.

—Romans 14:8

