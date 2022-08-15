Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

If we live, we live to the Lord: and if we die, we die to the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.
—Romans 14:8
The body of a missing Asheville man was found Monday afternoon near Old Fort.
A motor vehicle wreck on Lenoir Road has led law enforcement to divert traffic on the road Tuesday afternoon.
One hundred and 50 students and their families from across the state arrived Wednesday for the inaugural move-in day on the new Morganton camp…
Burke County will be one of the shooting locations for a planned feature film.
A man who was picked up a second time in two weeks on felony drug charges had his bond dropped more than $200,000 at his first court appearance.
A Morganton man drowned in Lake James on Saturday.
A Morganton manufacturer announced this week that it plans to invest $94 million to expand its operation and hire more workers.
A man was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries after a crash on N.C. 18/U.S. 64 late Tuesday afternoon.
A Morganton man was charged after a Wednesday break-in on Mount Olive Church Road.
UPDATE, Aug. 10: Court officials said Wednesday that Civitello's attorney appeared after court Monday and the order for his arrest was never f…
