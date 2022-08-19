 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022

  • 0

"These are the things you shall do: speak each man the truth to his neighbor; give judgement in your gates for truth, justice and peace; let none of you think evil in your heart against your neighbor and do not love a false oath, for all these are things that I hate," says the Lord. - Zechariah 8:16-17

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert