"These are the things you shall do: speak each man the truth to his neighbor; give judgement in your gates for truth, justice and peace; let none of you think evil in your heart against your neighbor and do not love a false oath, for all these are things that I hate," says the Lord. - Zechariah 8:16-17
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022
