 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021
0 comments

Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

  • 0

Better to be lowly in spirit and among the oppressed than to share plunder with the proud.

—Proverbs 16:19

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert