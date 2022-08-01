Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

You are my refuge and my shield; I have put my hope in your word.
—Psalm 119:114
Burke County is now considered a high transmission area for COVID-19.
A lengthy investigation culminated Wednesday in drug trafficking charges against two Morganton residents.
Police say a man’s attempt to drive away from them resulted in a few felony charges lodged against him early Thursday morning.
Some people on social media appear to believe that the newest luxury apartment complex in Morganton is full.
A man being held in North Carolina’s highest security prison while he awaits trial for a 2016 double murder has asked the courts to fire his a…
Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man who’s wanted for the statutory rape of a child.
Forza X1, Inc., the builder of an innovative line of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in McDowell County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will create 170 jobs in Marion.
A Hickory man died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 321 in Granite Falls on Wednesday night.
A beachgoer was out for a stroll when she stumbled upon a slithering surprise on the South Carolina coast, video shows. It turns out, a venomous snake had staked claim in the sand at the popular Myrtle Beach State Park, according to footage from Facebook user Michelle L Robert. “Just thought I would take a nice walk on the beach,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 26. “Was looking for sea glass when ...
Draughn freshman pitcher/infielder Tate Jensen and Freedom senior catcher/pitcher Mason Mozeley are The News Herald’s 2022 Burke County high s…
