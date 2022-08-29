Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

There is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.
—Galatians 3:28
The Carbon City area of Morganton is getting a new KFC.
NEWTON — A Morganton man who resigned from his post as a correctional officer last week now is facing five child sex charges in Catawba County.
A 40-year-old man who was being held at the Burke County Jail on a trespassing and resisting officers charge died after being found unresponsi…
ICARD — A Burke County family is counting their blessings after a teenager who troopers said had been drinking plowed through their flower bed…
A Morganton woman was charged with trafficking drugs after an investigation Friday.
After a brutally hot summer, our recent slightly cooler temperatures have some people looking forward to even cooler weather the coming fall and winter seasons will bring. But just how cold will it get in North Carolina this winter? Can we expect a snowy winter wonderland, or will we be bringing out the flip flops in January? To get some possible answers to those questions, we consulted the ...
A well-known Iredell County, N.C., farmer died in an accident Monday evening.
A Georgia woman is locked up at the Burke County Jail under a $1 million bond after deputies said they caught her with more than 17 pounds of …
Front porches in Morganton and around the world will be alive with the sound of music this weekend.
NEWTON — A Morganton man has been charged with two more counts of child sex crimes.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.