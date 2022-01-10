 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2022
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2022

Just as he who called you is holy, so be holy in all you do; for it is written: "Be holy, because I am holy."

—1 Peter 1:15-16

