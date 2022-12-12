Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

When the time had fully come, God sent his Son, born of a woman, born under law, that we might receive the full rights of sons.
—Galatians 4:4-5
A Burke County EMS employee has been suspended without pay after he was charged with driving while impaired last weekend.
A man charged with driving while impaired in a Tuesday night crash that left a woman seriously injured has a history of driving while impaired…
One person was on board, identified by witnesses as a 95-year-old man from Florida. No injuries were reported.
Burke County has a new county manager.
An area brewery is now confirming that it will move into the former Catawba Brewing location in Morganton.
Charges have been announced in two separate fatal crashes within the city of Morganton.
HICKORY — A chop shop in the Hickory area of Burke County was busted last week by local and state authorities.
Mark Duncan has resigned as Patton High School’s head football coach, Burke County Public Schools announced Friday afternoon.
NEBO – Tiffani Kirby had just tucked her youngest kids into bed Sunday night when her 11-year-old asked her if she could take a cardboard box …
The Board of Education met Monday for a special called meeting to elect a chair and vice chair for the upcoming calendar year.
