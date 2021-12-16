 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Dec. 22
0 comments

Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Dec. 22

  • 0

And he (Jesus) will reign over the house of Jacob forever, and of his kingdom there will be no end. - Luke 1:33

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert