Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
...but [Jesus] made himself nothing, taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness. And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself and became obedient to death — even death on a cross!

—Philippians 2:7-8

