Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

But he said to me, "My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness." Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ's power may rest on me.
—2 Corinthians 12:9
But he said to me, "My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness." Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ's power may rest on me.
—2 Corinthians 12:9
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A restaurant will get to stay in downtown Morganton at least a little while longer after a magistrate judge denied an eviction on the basis th…
A local relief organization is looking for a new home after receiving notice property owners intend to sell.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — The remains of a man who has been missing since June were found earlier this month in a remote, wooded area.
VALDESE — It has been sitting empty for more than three years but it soon will be buzzing with activity again.
A woman accused of letting miniature horses starve has been charged with more than 20 counts of animal cruelty and more horses have been seized.
VALDESE — Work on the old post office in Valdese is underway to turn it into a butcher shop and restaurant. Contractors have been working insi…
A new store in downtown Morganton serves as a one-stop shop for all things needlepoint:
A 4-year-old Mount Airy child who died earlier this month was swaddled with a sheet, deprived of food and subjected to exorcism during nearly two years he was with his adoptive parents, a court record alleges.
After reviewing our financial condition with staff and the town’s independent auditors, I am pleased to report that the town is maintaining a …
A postal carrier was attacked and seriously injured by two Great Dane dogs in Lenoir on Thursday. Both dogs were seized by the Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.