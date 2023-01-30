 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

But he said to me, "My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness." Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ's power may rest on me.

—2 Corinthians 12:9

