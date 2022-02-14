 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022
A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this all men will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.

—John 13:34-35

