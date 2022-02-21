 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022
Daily Bible verse - Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

The commandments, "Do not commit adultery," "Do not murder," "Do not steal," "Do not covet," and whatever other commandment there may be, are summed up in this one rule: "Love your neighbor as yourself." Love does no harm to its neighbor. Therefore love is the fulfillment of the law.

—Romans 13:9-10

